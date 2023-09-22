Friday, September 22, 2023 -One of Azimio One Kenya Alliance lieutenants has revealed how nepotism and bribery marred the just concluded Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) recruitment across the country.

Speaking on Thursday, Bumula constituency Member of Parliament, Jack Wanami Wamboka, revealed that out of those recruited, 60 percent come from Kalenjin and Kikuyu tribes which is a big shame to President William Ruto’s government.

“Wameeka Wakikuyu 30% na Wakalee 30%! Sisi Waluhya na jamii zingine tunatumiwa kama voting machines” Wamboka said

Wamboka’s sentiments come even as Narok County Senator Ledama Ole Kina stated that KDF recruits were forced to part with between Sh 350,000 to Sh 600,000 to join the force.

“I hear the tickets are Ksh 350, 000 and Ksh 600,000 for plant operators. High in demand are trained NYS youth.

“Very sad! And we talk about hustlers !!! May God punish you all for taking advantage of the poor”, Ole Kina said in regard to the recruitment of former NYS graduates to the KDF last week.

