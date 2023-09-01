Friday, September 1, 2023 – Kisumu East Member of Parliament (MP) Shakeel Shabbir has revealed that five people who scanned their irises for Worldcoin reported eye problems.

Speaking on Thursday, the MP said the victims blamed the optical problems on the scanning of their eyes.

Responding to the claims, Health Cabinet Secretary Dr Susan Nakhumicha said her ministry was not aware of the device used by the American firm to scan eyes, which could have posed health challenges.

“The company in question did not report the device as medical equipment. With this in consideration, I cannot rule out the claims of a health problem,” Nakhumicha told MPs.

Over 350,000 Kenyans had their eyes scanned before the government suspended the exercise over privacy concerns.

After the cryptocurrency craze launched on Monday, July 24, those who scanned their eyeballs for personal identity received Sh 7,000 in Worldcoin tokens (WLD).

Worldcoin is a new cryptocurrency launched by Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAi (ChatGPT), and his co-founder Alex Blania.

