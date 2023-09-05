Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – A student is said to have committed suicide at Kianyaga Boys in Kirinyaga County.

According to a source who spoke to renowned activist Boniface Mwangi, students were denied entry into the school during the opening day for various reasons.

The deceased student was among those who were denied access and left to camp outside the school.

Unfortunately, he took his own life.

The management is reportedly covering up the death to avoid bad publicity.

