Monday, September 18, 2023 – Former US President, Donald Trump argued in his first network interview since leaving office that former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi “is responsible for the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

“Nancy Pelosi was in charge of security. She turned down 10,000 soldiers. If she didn’t turn down the soldiers, you wouldn’t have had Jan. 6,” Trump told NBC’s “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker during a recent sit-down interview at Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

On January 6, 2021, following the defeat of U.S. President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, a mob of his supporters attacked the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. The mob sought to keep Trump in power by preventing a joint session of Congress from counting the Electoral College votes to formalize the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump declined to answer if he called military or law enforcement that day, saying, “I behaved so well, I did such a good job, Nancy Pelosi turned down 10,000 soldiers … if she didn’t do that …” Welker challenged Trump that Pelosi did not have the authority he had as commander in chief.

“I understand that the police testified against her, the chief very strongly against her, the Capitol police, great people,” Trump said in the interview aired Sunday. “They testified against her, and they burned all the evidence. OK? They burned all the evidence. They destroyed all the evidence about Nancy Pelosi.”

“She has authority over the Capitol,” Trump added. “National Guard not coming? I asked her [for them] to be there three days in advance, and she turned it down.”

“She says that that request was never officially made,” Welker, who newly took over the NBC program from former host Chuck Todd, interjected.

“The mayor of D.C. gave us a letter saying that she turns it down. OK, we have it. Nancy Pelosi also was asked, and she turned it down. The police commissioner of Capitol police …” Trump continues as Welker interrupts him. “Wait, a minute,” he pressed on, “Capitol police said that he wanted it, and Nancy Pelosi wouldn’t accept it. She’s responsible for Jan. 6.”

“Nancy Pelosi’s responsible, and the Jan. 6 Committee refused to interview her,” he said.

Responding to Trump’s claims, a representative for Pelosi told Fox News Digital;

“As our office has said before, the former president’s allegations are completely made up,”

“As numerous independent fact-checkers have confirmed, Speaker Pelosi did not plan her own assassination,” the spokesperson added.

