Thursday, September 14, 2023 – An Equity Bank employee who killed her husband and did a cover-up about a week ago has been detained for 14 days, pending further investigations.
Sheila Ndegwa is said to have killed her husband Joseph Ngugi after an altercation.
She then did a cover-up on the death with the help of rogue police officers.
She had claimed that he took his own life by ingesting poison but after a postmortem was conducted, it was established that he might have died as a result of internal bleeding after they had a fight.
She was arrested after the deceased’s family cried for justice.
She is now facing murder charges.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
