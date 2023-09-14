Thursday, September 14, 2023 – An Equity Bank employee who killed her husband and did a cover-up about a week ago has been detained for 14 days, pending further investigations.

Sheila Ndegwa is said to have killed her husband Joseph Ngugi after an altercation.

She then did a cover-up on the death with the help of rogue police officers.

She had claimed that he took his own life by ingesting poison but after a postmortem was conducted, it was established that he might have died as a result of internal bleeding after they had a fight.

She was arrested after the deceased’s family cried for justice.

She is now facing murder charges.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

