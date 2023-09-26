Monday, September 25, 2023 – An Egyptian man, Mohamed Ibrahim has accused his former lover Iris Jones of treating him as a ‘sex slave’, insisting he was not using the pensioner to make money.

Mohamed Ibrahim, 37, made headlines over his relationship with 83-year-old Iris Jones when they revealed graphic details about their sex life. But the marriage now appears to have gone sour, with Mrs Jones having reportedly accused him of being a “selfish money-grabber”.

The pair struck up a relationship over Facebook in 2019, and, despite the 46-year age gap, married just a year later.

The wedding also gave Mr Ibrahim, who is from Egypt, a visa to come and live in the UK. The unlikely couple shared news of their split in July this year.

Speaking to Closer magazine at the time, Iris said that the marriage had quickly become “hard work” due to the frequency of their bickering

“We used to have a great sex life but then, rather than making love, we ended up arguing all the time about anything and everything,” she said.

Instead, the Somerset pensioner says she has found companionship in her cat, Tibbs.

In a Facebook post earlier this week, she also accused him of constantly using her as an ATM.

She wrote: “I had £40,000 in my bank account and I handed over my bank card to Mohamed every day and we were drawing 1000 Egyptian pounds daily.”

Ms Jones who has two grown-up sons told MailOnline: ‘We used to have a great sex life but then it dwindled to nothing because I was always so tired from looking after him.

‘I would do all his cooking, cleaning and tidying

Hitting back, Mr Ibrahim said she had been using him for sex and accused him of ‘destroying my good name’.

He insisted he had been in love with the pensioner and denied being motivated by money or winning the right to work in Britain – but said her ‘false’ claims have reached Egypt, making it impossible to return.

Bizarrely he slammed Ms Jones for trying to persuade him to share her dislike for Britain’s Royal Family, saying they clashed over his belief that Prince William would make ‘a good king’.

And said he now suspects that right from the start, Ms Jones was exploiting him in order to sell stories about their relationship.

At first, she was a good wife,’ he told Mail Online.

‘But soon she began treating me like a slave. She was using me for sex.

‘She stopped me having a shower, she wouldn’t even let me use the toilet when I got back from work.’

He claimed she wouldn’t let him eat food from his culture, and apparently said to him: ‘I own you, you’re my slave.’

‘I respected Iris’s culture, but she said I should be more English,’ he said.

He added: ‘She wanted me to forget my past and my family back in Egypt,’ and did not want him to go back home to see his mother.