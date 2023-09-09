Saturday, September 9, 2023 – The family of Joseph Ngugi is crying for justice after their son was allegedly killed by his wife Sheila Ngugi, an employee of Equity Bank Ol Karou Branch.

Sheila allegedly killed Joseph on 1st September and then did a cover-up.

It is now emerging that she is dating her boss.

All employees at the Ol Karou branch are aware of the affair with the manager.

The manager reportedly helped her to do the cover-up after she killed her husband.

Below is a message that someone who knows her well wrote to blogger Simon Mwangi Muthiora.

