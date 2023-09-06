Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – Police have arrested 46-year-old Josphat Rotich for eloping with a Form 2 girl.

The suspect, who lives near the girl’s parents in Mwiki, had hidden her in Salgaa after luring her with a promise of starting a business for her.

Rotich was almost lynched by irate members of the public after they found out that he had hidden the missing girl in Salgaaa but was rescued by the police.

The girl is three months pregnant and according to reliable sources, the suspect is believed to have sexually assaulted several minors in Mwiki.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.