Sunday, September 10, 2023 – A man called Audu Daniel Esthekpaobo has recalled how his wife gave him all the money in her bank account when he needed to rent a bigger office space.

Daniel, who disclosed this in a Facebook post on Saturday, September 9, 2023, said his wife has never pressured him for anything and accepts whatever he gives her with joy.

“In 2019 when I needed to move to a larger office space and needed some money to complete the rent, my wife emptied her account for me. I refused to collect the money but she kept begging me to take it,” he wrote.

“I was worried about how she will cope with no money in her account but she told me she will be fine. I know how long it took for her to save that sum in her account but she willingly gave it to me.

“I can’t begin to recount the number of times she has denied herself so much just because of the love she has for me. She has never pressured me for anything. Whatever I give, she accepts with all joy.

“I love you Onomen Audu very much and as God blesses me, I will ensure you enjoy every good thing of life.”