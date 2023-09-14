Thursday, September 14, 2023 – Blogger Simon Mwangi Muthiora has revealed more details on how Sheila Ngugi did a cover up after killing her husband.

Let me offer some advice here: If, by any chance, Sheila Ndegwa called you between 6:00 am on August 30th and 6:00 pm on September 4th, 2023, do not wait for the Directorate of Criminal Investigations – DCI to come for you. Present yourself at the nearest Police Station and record a statement. Even if you deleted, formatted those phones, or used WhatsApp calls; it’s all futile. Labda tu mwenye alitumia Telegram anaweza ponea.

From the AP Officers, colleagues at Equity Bank, and her friend who helped her hide on that fateful night after removing the body from the scene of the crime, to the aunt and lawyers involved, it’s clear that Sheila was aided by someone. Do not wait to become an accomplice to murder; take action early, because in this case, we will not let the matter rest.

I suspect Ngugi may have died on August 31st rather than on September 1st. I say this because considering the injuries on his body, especially his white t-shirt, there should have been dirt or blood stains. However, the clothes he was found in at JM Memorial Mortuary were all new, including socks, and showed no signs of bloodstains.

When Sheila called Ngugi’s parents to inform them he had taken kerosene, Ngugi was likely already deceased. She was likely creating an alibi, which ended up working against her. I am 100% certain that she bought new clothes for the deceased Ngugi and disposed of the stained ones to stage the suicide.

Alafu wenye mnajua mambo ya Photoshop vizuri, does this photo look real or photoshopped? Ngugi was in this T-shirt at the Mogue, his friends say they have never seen him in those clothes.

Did someone create an alibi for Sheila coz this is the photo she posted on her WhatsApp status

