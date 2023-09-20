Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – Controversial city businessman Jimal Roho Safi might be a father again soon if the latest post by his alleged side chic Anita Kyallo is anything to go by.

Anita posted a cryptic message indicating that she is pregnant.

In the message, Anita hints that she had visited the hospital with flu-like symptoms, only to find out that she is pregnant.

Rumours of Anita’s affair with Jimal surfaced online in May this year.

She is a junior staff at a micro-lending firm that he runs.

