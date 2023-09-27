Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – President William Ruto is the worst president Kenya has ever had, going by the new revelations that have emerged over the ongoing bipartisan talks between the government and the opposition.

The dialogue is an initiative of the President and opposition leader, Raila Odinga and it is aimed at easing the political tension that was in the country at the onset of this year.

The government team in the talks is headed by Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah while the opposition team is headed by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.

The two teams have been meeting at the Bomas of Kenya pretending that they have not been gobbling public money like the infamous Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

However, a report by a local daily exposed how Ichung’wah and Kalonzo Musyoka have been demanding Sh 100 million as allowances for their extravagant lifestyles.

Kalonzo and Ichung’wah are demanding an allowance of Sh 50,000 each daily for the 20 days they have been at the Bomas of Kenya.

The members of the committee are also demanding an allowance of Sh 40,000 each daily for the 20 days.

Technical members in the group are also demanding an allowance of Sh 25,000 each from taxpayers’ money.

This is a big embarrassment to President William Ruto since he is on record saying that his government will not fund expensive projects like the infamous Building Bridges Initiative which gobbled billions of taxpayer’s money during the former President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s regime.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.