Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – Popular Youtuber Eve Mungai was among the celebrities invited to a birthday party hosted by Pluto, a renowned content creator, in one of the city clubs.

Eve turned up at the party half-naked.

She rocked a skimpy dress and a crop top that exposed her flesh.

She looked unbothered as she danced Mugithi while parading her flesh for all to see.

Eve was once a cool and reserved lady but she has lately turned wild after getting fame and money.

See how she was dressed in the video below.

