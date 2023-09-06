Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – A video of a sewage tanker spilling its content inside a food market in Cameroon, has made the rounds on social media.
The tanker had evacuated the contents from a sewage and was heading to the appropriate place where it will be deposited when it experienced a fault and began to dispose the content on the road.
The market men and women scampered for safety as the content spilled and polluted the air.
Watch the video below
