Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – Siaya County Senator, Dr. Oburu Odinga, has said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has no authority to choose the next Luo kingpin.

Raila, who has been Luo kingpin for almost 3 decades, is in the sunset years of his long political career and the community is preparing for his successor.

Speaking on Monday, Oburu said Raila Odinga has no power to choose his successor and it is only the Luo electorate who has the power to choose the next Luo kingpin.

Oburu further stated it is the Luo people themselves who will make the decision, admitting that there are many people qualified for the job.

The senator made the remarks while denying endorsing Ugunja Member of Parliament Opiyo Wandayi as Raila Odinga’s successor and clarifying that he only included him in the list of the leading contenders.

“I only said that leaders emerge and so leaders like Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi have emerged,” Oburu stated.

