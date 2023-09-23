Saturday, September 23, 2023 – Nandi County Senator Samson Cherargei has proposed a constitutional amendment to increase the presidential term limit to seven years.

Making his submission before the National Delegates Committee on Friday, Cherargei proposed the increase of the presidential term from the current five to seven years.

Cherargei told the committee chaired by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka that the current five-year term is insufficient for any winning candidate.

According to the outspoken senator, any elected head of state requires sufficient time for running government and forming a formidable team to implement the election manifesto.

With Cherargei’s suggestion, any person elected as president will serve in office for seven years with a possibility of another seven years if he/she wins re-election.

However, altering the structure of the Constitution regarding the Office of the Presidency will require a referendum.

The law only stipulates a five-year term with the possibility of another five years in case of re-election, making it a maximum of 10 years.

