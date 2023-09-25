Monday, September 25, 2023 – Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei is on his own as far as extending presidential term limits is concerned.

This is after the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) distanced itself from his crazy proposal to extend President William Ruto’s term limits.

In a statement signed by UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala, the ruling party noted that the senator’s views were not reflective of that of the Head of State.

“The UDA Party respects and upholds the Senator’s personal views but particularly on the referenced subject, those views do not reflect the perspectives of the UDA Party and/or its Party Leader, H.E. the President, William Ruto,” read the statement in part.

“The President solemnly swore to respect, uphold and defend the Constitution which is abundantly clear and categorical on the Presidential term limit.”

Malala further noted that the party was focused on delivering on its promises mindful that it shall in due course submit its scorecard for the people to evaluate.

“Respectfully, therefore, the term limit debate is superfluous and peripheral,” added the statement.

In his proposal, Cherargei wants the five-year term limit imposed on Presidents extended to seven years in a memorandum he presented to the National Dialogue Committee.

The Senator argued that the five-year limit was insufficient for the state to effectively run and for Ruto’s regime to deliver on its promises.

