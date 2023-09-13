Wednesday, September 13, 2023 – Orange Democratic Movement Party Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, has explained the reason why Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, was not expelled from the party despite meeting President William Ruto.

Already, the Raila Odinga-led party has expelled five lawmakers who met Ruto without the party leader’s permission.

However, Passaris was not expelled but was instead fined Sh 250,000.

Speaking on Wednesday, Sifuna said Passaris was not expelled because she apologised and committed to improving her actions, in contrast to other leaders.

“The difference between Passaris and all the others is that she apologised. When she was called to the disciplinary committee, others refused to come and trivialised the matter,” Sifuna said.

The five lawmakers who were expelled from the party are Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o, Caroli Omondi (Suba South) Gideon Ochanda( Bondo), Elisha Odhiambo ( Gem) and Kisumu Senator Prof Tom Ojienda.

The Kenyan DAILY POST