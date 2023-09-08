Friday, September 8, 2023 – Kenya has continued to attract many foreign investors, among them the Chinese, who have invested in many sectors in the country.

This is despite the so-called unfavorable working environment in the country which has been exacerbated by the high taxes imposed by President William Ruto.

Speaking during an interview, Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Zhou Pingjian attributed the love and trust the investors have for Kenya as the reason they are coming in droves to invest in the country.

At the same time, he refuted claims that China has tied Kenya up in a debt trap, stating that the two countries have a symbiotic relationship.

The diplomat asserted that Kenya selected China out of a long list of potential investors due to the favorable terms they were offering.

He challenged the debt trap argument, clarifying that loans offered to Kenya are a form of external capital meant for development projects.

“As far as I know, the so-called “debt trap” narrative lacks credibility in Kenya. China’s financing in Kenya is based on the development projects in the Kenya Vision 2030 plan,” Pingjian stated.

Emphasizing on the government’s choice of China as an investor he said, “The reason behind this is that Chinese financing brings project implementation and provides Kenya with the most fair and reasonable financing arrangements within its capacity.”

According to Pingjian, both countries have had a strong relationship since the 1400s inspiring Kenyans’ confidence in China’s developmental plans for the country.

The ambassador also dismissed the idea of neo-colonialism, which he claimed was propagated by Western media, stressing that China was only interested in being a part of Kenya’s revolution and progress through projects such as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), that aim to improve global connectivity and trade in Africa, Asia and Europe.

The Kenyan DAILY POST