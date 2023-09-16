Saturday, September 16, 2023 – President William Ruto’s economic advisor, Dr. David Ndii, on Friday shocked Kenyans when he said he doesn’t trust the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government

In a series of tweets, Ndii who is an Oxford University economic graduate stated that he doesn’t trust the government, including Ruto’s.

Ndii made the comments after the Energy Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) increased the prices of fuel to a record high.

He boldly declared, “I don’t believe politicians, and I don’t trust the government.”

Following his remarks, Ndii is said to be on National Intelligence Service(NIS) radar for reportedly trying to undermine President William Ruto and his government.

NIS is said to be investigating Ndii for his tendency to “delve into controversial engagements outside the official ambit.”

In 2008, Ndii was hired by Rwandan President Paul Kagame as an economic advisor to Jumpstart Rwanda’s economy.

However, he was fired shortly after by Kagame accusing him of offering him economic policies that were retrogressive to the Rwandan people and also criticizing his government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST