Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – A smartly dressed lady went to a boutique posing as a customer but her mission was to shoplift.
She was caught on CCTV stealing a wig and quickly stashing it between her thighs before walking out of the boutique.
The boutique owner came to find out that she had shoplifted when she had already left the business premises.
Watch the footage.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>