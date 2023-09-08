Friday, September 8, 2023 – Two suspects have been charged with impersonating persons employed in the public service at Kiambu Law Courts by detectives based at the DCI headquarters.

The two, Samuel Morara Nyambane and Joseph Murimi Njue were arrested when they presented themselves at the DCI Headquarters as officers of the Directorate of Military Intelligence and National Intelligence Service respectively, seeking assistance in the apprehension of a suspect.

The two had cited frustrations from the Investigating officer in a case of obtaining money by false pretence that was allegedly recorded at Central Police Station, Nairobi.

Hesitant to buy into their narrative, detectives asked the two to produce their identification documents.

The duo had thought that they would outwit the crime busters when they claimed they hadn’t carried them hence they were subjected to further background checks where it was established that they were impersonating leading to their arrest and subsequent arraignment.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the two are part of a group of swindlers who have been defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations wishes to inform any persons who may have fallen victim of the two to report at the DCI Headquarters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.