Monday, September 4, 2023 – It appears that President William Ruto is still scared of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga even after he suspended anti-government protests and agreed to dialogue with the president for the sake of Kenya.

This is after Ruto allegedly sent police officers to block Raila from entering Narok Town.

Raila was headed to a meet-the-people tour in Narok Town when police officers blocked his motorcade without any reason, causing tension in the area.

In the clip, the former prime minister is heard protesting that the highway should be open to all users without police interruptions.

“I am the former Prime Minister of this country.

“You cannot block us because of our procession. What is this?

“You cannot block me, this is a highway,” the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, who was in the company of former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, lamented.

Shortly after the confrontation, Raila was allowed to proceed to Narok Town where he attracted a large crowd.

“We wrapped up our day in Narok County with a fantastic meet-and-greet session to say hi to the wonderful people of Narok Town,” he later said in a statement.

During the tour, Raila hit out at Central Organisation of Trade Unions Secretary General Francis Atwoli over his dalliance with the ruling government.

He argued that Atwoli had abandoned his watchdog role to defend Kenyans and was instead dining with the President and his government.

Earlier, Raila attended a prayer service and thanksgiving ceremony in Narok Town, Narok County.

