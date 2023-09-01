Friday, September 1, 2023 – A disgruntled client has shared a video of herself being harassed by security personnel at Acacia Premier Hotel in Kisumu.

She was accosted by the security guards while taking selfies and her phone confiscated, before being taken to the manager’s office.

Although there was no notice informing visitors that selfies are not allowed within the hotel premises, they went ahead and harassed her.

According to the manager, you must write a letter requesting to take a selfie at the hotel because they have important visitors that your camera might accidentally capture.

“This is someone’s business. Don’t bring your bullshit here,’’ the manager was heard shouting at the client in the video.

The video has since sparked reactions on social media, with most people calling out the security personnel and the manager for subjecting the client to harassment.

Most people felt that the manager was very rude.

“Clients are always right and after posting the pictures someone might get interested and come for a vacation in the hotel..This is not in order and must be condemned by all means we should be business-oriented people,’’ a social media user wrote.

“ Is that person taking a selfie not an important visitor?’’ another social media user wondered.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.