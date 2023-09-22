Friday, September 22, 2023 – Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria will never forget the tasty meal that he ate at ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s home way back in 1994.

Kuria, who was on a tour of Siaya, narrated how he and Raila’s brother Oburu Odinga were chased and whisked to safety after a rally they attended in Kisumu turned chaotic.

The chaos saw teargas hurled to disperse the masses leading to Oburu and Kuria being taken to safety. In the process, Kuria narrated that they ended up at Raila’s Opoda farm.

While there, Moses Kuria said Raila prepared a chicken meal whose taste he is yet to find in any other part of the world.

“Raila prepared for us the best chicken I have ever tasted in this side of the World,” he said.

CS Kuria was speaking in Siaya during the launch of an industrial park.

It is during the launch that he also revealed that Raila’s father Jaramogi Oginga Odinga saved him from expulsion at UoN.

“As I stand here as trade CS, I remember the journey myself, my brother Governor James Orengo and Senator Oburu Odinga have come from, on January 20, 1994, we were here a whole 29 years to bury Jaramogi Oginga Odinga,” he said.”

A man who instructed Otieno Kajwang to represent me in court and get an injunction that stopped me from being expelled from UoN.

“CS Kuria is among the UoN student leaders who worked with the opposition in fighting for multiparty.

