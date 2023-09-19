Tuesday, September 19, 2023 – Nairobi County Senator, Edwin Sifuna, has responded to Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria after he said from 2024 the Kenya Kwanza Alliance will ban the importation of shoes in the country.

Commenting on his Twitter page on Tuesday, Sifuna who is also the Orange Democratic Movement secretary general, said Kuria is copying the Azimio One Kenya Alliance manifesto which had proposed a ban on Mitumba to promote local industries.

However, Sifuna said it is a big shame for Kuria to say they will ban importation of shoes yet during election campaigns last year, they made a political meal out of it and accused the Raila Odinga-led coalition of killing local traders.

Sifuna said following Kuria’s remarks, Gikomba traders are now supporting the Azimio coalition and they have now started calling him asking for the opposition intervention.

“At our manifesto launch last year, Baba proposed that Mitumba be sold alongside Kenyan-made goods in order to support local manufacturing. KK spun that to mean a ban on mitumba and made a proper political meal of it.

“Now Moses Kuria is openly saying they will ban all shoe imports. Simu zimeanza kuingia kutoka Gikomba. Khabusie,” Sifuna wrote on his X page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST