Sunday, September 10, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed what they discussed with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga when they met at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Tuesday during the just-ended African Climate Summit.

Gachagua was spotted welcoming Raila Odinga to the summit which was attended by 17 African heads of state.

Speaking at a funeral in Kericho, Gachagua divulged that he promised Raila a host of benefits from the government, perhaps on condition he quits anti-government politicking.

The benefits would be by virtue of Raila being an eminent person.

“He is our elder. I told him that day we wanted to take care of him. We want to give him a proper retirement. We would give him security, a car, a house, and even outriders for him,” Gachagua said.

A few days back, while addressing mourners in Machakos, Gachagua asserted that Raila was “sorted”.

The deputy president claimed that the Opposition leader approached President William Ruto for a share of government and three ambassadorial posts, but all were in vain.

He revealed that Raila was offered an unmentioned amount of money on condition that he calmed down politically.

The Kenyan DAILY POST