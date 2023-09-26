Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – A farmer in Suguta village Kisii County woke up to a shocking scene after an unknown person inserted a 2 ft stick into his 8-month pregnant cow’s vulva at night.

Luckily, the stick did not penetrate the uterus.

It is not clear whether the heinous act was done by a jealous neighbour.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

