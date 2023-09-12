Tuesday, September 12, 2023 – Lang’ata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwour‘s political career seems to be in tatters following his expulsion from the Orange Democratic Movement last week.

Odiwour, commonly known as Jalang’o, was among five ODM lawmakers shown the door over what ODM NEC termed as gross misconduct and reportedly meeting with President William Ruto.

If all goes according to ODM’s plans, Jalang’o will automatically lose his MP seat, paving the way for a by-election.

With the by-election looming, Jalang’o will face a tough test of his career since there are newcomers who have expressed interest in the top seat.

Over the weekend, renowned city comedian, Eric Omondi, met former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and speculations were rife that he is interested in replacing Jalango as Lang’ata legislator

On his social media page, Omondi excluded confidence that there was hope because he received a lot of wisdom from the veteran politician.

“I spent the day with Baba yesterday and received too much wisdom.

“The future is too bright. There is a lot of hope. Tomorrow looks good,” Omondi wrote on his Twitter page on Sunday.

