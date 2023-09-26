Tuesday, September 26, 2023- Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja is truly a copycat of former Kiambu County Governor, Fernidard Waititu, who may soon be jailed over how he looted the Kiambu county government.

Like Waititu, Sakaja is looting Nairobi County at an unprecedented level, and even sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are on his radar.

Early this week, DCI sleuths stopped Sakaja from constructing a multi-billion house in Kahawa West over claims he grabbed the piece of land.

The Land in question is public property meant for the construction of a Hospital and has been grabbed by Sakaja.

Sakaja, who claims to be collecting billions of shillings in revenue in Nairobi more than his predecessors is looting that money and he has bought several houses in Runda, Kileleshwa, and even in Dubai.

Here is the photo of Sakaja’s multi-billion house that has been stopped by DCI on allegations of land grabbing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.