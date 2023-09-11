Monday, September 11, 2023 – President William Ruto’s economic advisor, Dr. David Ndii has said the implementation of a single pay bill for payment of government services has begun to bear fruits.

In a post on Twitter, Ndii who is an Oxford-trained economist, said daily revenue for most of the services had gone up by 2-3 times with revenue from parking fees being the highest.

“Daily revenues for most services are up 2-3 times since implementation of single pay bill. Park fees is one of the highest,” Ndii said on Saturday, September 10.

Ndii was reacting to criticism from renowned banker Mohamed Wehliye, questioning the efficiency of the new payment system.

Wehliye complained that the government was losing revenue due to long queues being experienced at some national parks in the country.

This, he said, was discouraging tourists from visiting the recreational centres.

“It is only in Kenya where technology takes you backward. Some friends who wanted to go for an early morning Sunday game drive have instead decided to go to Kitengela for nyama choma (roasted meat). Reason? Long queue at the park entrance! What is wrong with Kenya?” Wehliyed posed.

However, Ndii dismissed the claims saying, “Corruption fights back.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST