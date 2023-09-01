Friday, September 1, 2023– Former Kakamega County Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, has dismissed claims that he was arrested over the misappropriation of Sh 1.3 billion when he served as governor between 2013 and 2022.

Speaking on Thursday, Oparanya who is a close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, confessed that Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission officers raided his home and asked him how much cash he has in the house.

“Those people came to me at 8 a.m., and I opened the door.

“Do you have a gun here? And I said even though I didn’t have a gun, the policeman who was guarding me had a gun. What do I need a gun for?

“The second question was, what business do you do with Raila Amollo Odinga?

“And I don’t do business with Raila, we do politics, and thirdly they asked me how much money I have in the house.

“I told them I had two million, my child was going to the US, and I was going to buy dollars.

“They looked all over the house,” he said.

