Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – The Government of President William Ruto had denied Azimo Leader Raila Odinga accreditation to Climate Change Summit, but the African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN) forced Ruto to recognize Raila.

This was revealed by Philip Etale, the ODM Communications Director, who alleged the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry, headed by Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya, refused to give Raila accreditation ahead of the African Climate Summit 2023, but AU and UN intervened.

“The Ministry of Environment had refused to give accreditation to him but AU and the UN said Baba must attend this very important Summit,” claimed Mr Etale.

He made this revelation in light of a statement issued by Ministry of Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo in which protocols for accessing the Kenyatta International Convention Center, where the Summit is being held, were changed following the arrival of Raila Odinga at the venue.

This change in protocol was occasioned by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s welcoming Raila to the venue and directing him up the stairs to the meeting – a path that was specifically designated for the visiting heads of state whom DP Gachagua and AU Chairperson Moussa Faki were receiving at the time for the heads of state session.

“Mr. Raymond Omollo has decided to issue a statement… the fear of Baba,” added Mr Etale.

In the statement, PS Omollo directed that access to the venue change with immediate effect following a routine review of the security arrangements for the ongoing summit.

All other delegates were directed to access the venue via the entrance along Parliament Road while local and foreign Principal Secretaries and Diplomatic Corps were to access KICC via Harambee Avenue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST