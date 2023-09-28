Thursday September 28, 2023 – Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii, popularly known as Koti Moja, has responded to a proposal to increase the presidential term limit to seven years.

According to Bii, who also happens to be President William Ruto’s governor back at home, it was up to Kenyans to decide the fate of the proposal even as he maintained the ruling UDA party had pronounced itself on the matter.

“That is his personal proposal. The last time we had such a proposal it did not see the light of the day. The constitution is clear about the presidential term limit. However, it is just a proposal and if the committee considers it, it will be subjected to public participation and Kenyans will decide,” said Mr Bii during a press briefing at the county assembly after delivering his State of the County address.

Kapseret-Simat ward MCA Moses Kibenei said he was opposed to the proposal to have an extension of the presidential term limit from the current five to seven years per term.

However, he said that he would back the proposal to have a presidential term limit to serve up to a maximum of seven years.

A section of residents have also voiced mixed reactions to the proposal with some of the residents supporting the proposal.

Dennis Kiptoo, a resident of Kapseret, pointed out that the presidential term should be revised to four years like in the United States.

Earlier, Ruto’s party distanced itself from a proposal by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei to extend the presidential limit to two seven-year terms.

Nandi Senator Samson Cheragei last week proposed the extension of the presidential term limit to seven years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST