Saturday, September 16, 2023 – A Kisumu-based slay queen has left netizens talking after she turned up at a popular entertainment joint in the lake-side city indecently dressed.

She shamelessly exposed her flesh in a see-through lingerie.

The majority of netizens were not impressed with how she was dressed.

They felt that she exposed too much flesh to the public.

See the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.