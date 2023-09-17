Sunday, September 17, 2023 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has told off critics after he was ranked as the worst performing governor in Kenya today by research firm Insight Strategists Solutions (ISS) Africa

In a statement on Saturday, Sakaja dismissed the ranking as baseless and unscientific, noting that it gave no due consideration to material facts on the ground.

He noted that the firm did not take into account all of the factors that contribute to the performance of his county government, particularly the achievements he made within the past year.

The governor also pointed out that he had done a lot for Nairobi residents despite being in the office for only one year and expressed confidence that he would deliver on his promises to the people of Nairobi.

The Nairobi Governor, therefore, wondered how Insight Strategists Solutions (ISS) Africa arrived at the ranking which he termed as a strategic smear campaign by those seeking to disinform and misinform the public.

In a scathing response to his critics, Sakaja noted that the commitment to making Nairobi a better place cannot be distracted by people he insisted are pursuing their political ambition in the guise of rankings.

He promised to continue serving the people of Nairobi, noting that more development projects are underway in all the wards and across all estates.

Further, the Nairobi governor explained that he has secured Ksh16 billion in funding for the Northern Collector 2 and Maragua 4 to add an additional 220 million litres of water for Nairobi residents.

