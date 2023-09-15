Friday, September 15, 2023 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) blogger Dennis Itumbi has exposed his incompetency on social media after he defended the government’s move to increase prices of fuel to a record high.

The Energy Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), on Thursday, released the fuel prices for the period between September 15 to October 14.

EPRA increased the cost of Super Petrol to Sh211.64, Diesel to Sh200.99, and Kerosene to Sh202.61 per litre in Nairobi.

“The maximum allowed petroleum pump prices in Nairobi are as follows: Super Petrol increases by Sh16.96, Diesel increases by Sh21.32 per litre & Kerosene increases by Sh33.13 per litre,” EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo announced.

In a post on social media, Itumbi said he supports the government’s move since it is a global issue and said even in the United Kingdom, United States and South Africa the prices of fuel are extremely high.

“FUEL prices have risen to record highs across the world,” Itumbi wrote on his X page and mentioned the UK, the US and some failed African countries that overtax citizens like Kenya.

However, Itumbi may be unaware that in the US and UK, the minimum wage is around 7.25 dollars (Sh1,064) an hour. In a day (8 hrs), that’s over Sh8K.

In a month, excluding weekends (20 days), that’s over Sh160k. In Kenya, most people earn less than Sh20K a month.

So it is only a nincompoop who can compare commodity prices in Kenya with the US and UK.

