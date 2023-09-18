Monday, September 18, 2023 – President William Ruto seems to be overwhelmed as things get worse for Kenyans.

This is after he sent his blogger Dennis Itumbi to coach UDA MPs on how to lie to Kenyans over the increased fuel prices.

Azimio blogger and government critic Pauline Njoroge accused Itumbi of guiding MPs on what they should say when going for media interviews.

In a document shared by Pauline Njoroge, she stated that Itumbi was coaching MPs to talk to media interviews in a certain way to quell the growing anger among the public due to the rising cost of fuel.

According to Pauline, the Kenya Kwanza government says the price of crude oil has risen to $90 up from 80$ per barrel, a global factor that has caused the rise of fuel locally contrary to what they had said during the Uhuru Kenyatta regime.

She further stated that the price of crude oil during Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration was $114 per barrel at the onset of the Russian-Ukraine war, a price higher than the current.

In the document posted by Pauline, the Russian-Ukraine war has also constrained supplies due to the international sanctions on oil in Russia.

According to the document, the ongoing maintenance of the majority of refineries around the world has also caused a reduced supply of oil.

The document further listed a number of current trends that according to them have led to the high cost of living stating that fuel prices were on a high uniformly in most countries around the world hitting past the 200 mark.

It also listed what the government was doing to address the situation referring to the Ksh1.9 billion kitty the government had released which they called price stabilisation.

