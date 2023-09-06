Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – Kenya Power Chief Executive Officer Joseph Siror has upset Kenyans after he lied to their faces in broad daylight without even blinking.

This is after he claimed that using electricity to boil succotash, locally known as githeri, is significantly cheaper than both gas and charcoal.

Appearing as a panelist on Tuesday’s Nation Media Group Leadership Forum alongside Energy CS Davis Chirchir, the CEO argued that using an electric cooker costs only Ksh20 per cooking session.



He further noted that Kenya Power was willing to ascertain his claims in a bid to boost the uptake of clean energy for cooking, which has been slow across the country due to the unreliability of power.

“You can boil ‘Githeri’ with Ksh 20 worth of electricity. The perception that using electricity to cook is costly is wrong,” Siror argued.

“Cooking with electricity is very cheap and we are willing to demonstrate this to our consumers.”

However, the CEO’s claim did not sit well with Kenyans, who lamented that their power bills had already shot up and adopting electric cookers would only worsen the situation.

After doing the maths, a user identifying herself as Erling Sholla discovered that electricity worth Ksh20 in Kenya translates to 0.7 kilowatts, which she argued could not properly cook a meal.

“O.7kw can’t cook even ugali and vegetables,” Sholla countered.

“Using a pressure cooker with 0.7kw that is equivalent to Ksh20? Coils use 1kw per hour,” she wondered.



Others argued that the corporate hotshot failed to incorporate the high cost of purchasing electric household goods, a bracket many Kenyans had been locked out of.

Other individuals, however, sided with the CEO, noting that using electricity to cook was significantly cheaper and more convenient.

The Kenyan DAILY POST