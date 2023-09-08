Friday, September 8, 2023 – President William Ruto has made fun of Azimio One Kenya Alliance while attending the 13th Africa Food Systems Summit in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on Thursday.

The summit was being hosted by Tanzania President Samia Suluhu.

During her speech, Suluhu, who spoke in fluent Swahili, kept mentioning Azimio, Azimio, Azimio.

However, when Ruto took to the podium, he laughed hysterically at Suluhu for mentioning Azimio, saying in Kenya Azimio means something else.

President Ruto jokingly said he became worried after the Tanzania president mentioned the word Azimio several times.

“I heard you mention Azimio, Azimio, Azimio, until I got a little worried.

“Because in our country, Azimio means something different.

“In our case, Azimio is an opposition party that believes in a lot of chaos,” Ruto said as Suluhu burst into laughter.

President Évariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi, who was present, was also touched by President Ruto’s joke about Raila Odinga’s political outfit.

Ruto added that he later realized that the word Azimio meant something positive to the Tanzanian people.

“But have come to understand that the word Azimio means good things, such as agreement,” he added.

