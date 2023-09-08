Friday, September 8, 2023 – A student who sat for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) in 2022, Martin Njagi, is currently working at construction sites due to issues with the Higher Education Funding (HEF) portal.

Martin Njagi who scored a C+ in the secondary school examinations was called up to Meru University of Science & Technology to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree of Science in Mathematics. The cost of the program is Ksh244,800 per academic year.

The university in its admission letter, had informed the student to report to the institution on September 11, 2023, by 8 a.m.

But as things stand, Njagi may not report to school due to hitches in the HELB portal thanks to President William Ruto’s move to change the entire HELB structure and the university funding.

Speaking during an interview, Njagi said he has been forced to wait on the sidelines after the technical hitch in the HEF portal locked him out, meaning that he is unable to fund his university education.

In light of this challenge, he has taken up employment in construction sites to cover his daily expenses and support his family.

Njagi has made multiple unsuccessful attempts to access the portal for a loan or scholarship, leaving his university education in uncertainty.

“Unable to complete your request. Please try again, if the problem persists, please contact the administrator” the portal reads when he attempts to log in.

Now, Martin Njagi finds himself in a state of helplessness, uncertain about when he will be able to start his university education.

He has reached out to well-wishers for assistance. Martin’s construction work, alongside his mother’s earnings as a fishmonger, helps support his family.

Njagi is just one of many students who are now racing against the clock to navigate the platform and embark on their educational journeys.

