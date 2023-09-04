Monday, September 4, 2023 – A fast-rising political blogger has claimed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is losing the Luhya nation after being in control of the vote-rich region for over 15 years.

Since the death of former Vice President Michael Kijana Wamalwa, the Luhya nation had been under Raila Odinga’s armpit but according to blogger, Abuga Makori, Baba is losing the region to President William Ruto due to appointing Moses Wetangula as National Assembly Speaker and Musalia Mudacadi as Prime Cabinet Secretary.

Makori further stated that another factor that is making Western Kenya shift their allegiance to Ruto is First Lady Rachel Ruto.

He asserted that the First Lady is from the region and even studied in Butere Girls.

“After 15 years of dominance by Raila Odinga, Western Kenya will slowly drift to William Ruto. He managed to flip Bungoma in 2022 and rewarded Moses Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi. The region is also the home of First Lady Rachael Ruto. She comes from Likuyani and even studied at Butere Girls. This is the region to watch,” Makori stated.

