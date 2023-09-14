Thursday, September 14, 2023 – Nyali MP Mohamed Ali has condemned the Supreme Court ruling allowing gays and lesbians to associate freely in Kenya.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court rejected an application filed by Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma challenging a prior decision affirming the right of the LGBTQ community to association.

Reacting to the ruling, Ali accused foreign powers of having a hand in the case and advancing the same-sex agenda in Kenya.

”I strongly condemn the Supreme Court’s ruling and will stand by the people of Kenya to protect our values, traditions, religions, and Laws that will not be dictated by foreign players,” noted MP Mohamed Ali.

The Nyali MP said that the ruling would be the beginning of the erosion of family moral foundations that define the nation in terms of faith and culture.

”I must say that we are sadly witnessing the beginning of the erosion of Family and Moral Foundations in Kenya Society and the weakening of the moral compass and our intrinsic values as a Godly nation,” stated MP Ali.

He further stated that the constitution criminalizes homosexuality which all Kenyans ought to adhere to.

The MP stated that the country should avoid moving away from straying away from family values.

Mohamed Ali made clear his stand against the ruling by condemning it and saying he would stand by the Kenyan people in protecting their values, traditions, and religions.

While claiming that the ruling and conversation around LGBTQ rights are being sponsored by foreign powers, Mohamed Ali said he and like-minded individuals will not allow the country’s beliefs to be altered by others.

