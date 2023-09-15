Friday, September 15, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s advisor Mutahi Ngunyi has warned President William Ruto that Kenyans are tired of his bottom-up economics which is hurting them.

This follows the move by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) to increase fuel prices to a record high.

In an announcement yesterday, EPRA increased Super petrol by Sh16.96 to Sh211.64 per litre, Diesel by Sh21.32 to Sh200.9 per litre, and Kerosene by Sh33.13 to Sh202.61 per litre.

The move has not sat well with most Kenyans, the majority of whom are battling with the high cost of living.

Taking to X, Ngunyi accused Ruto of losing the plot, and in the process making decisions that hurt poor Kenyans even more.

He told Ruto to be sensitive to the plight of poor Kenyans and reduce the prices of fuel, especially kerosine which most of them use.

“Dear Ruto: Your ECONOMICS is bad for POLITICS. How does EPRA increase Kerosene PRICES by 33%? And Diesel by 20%? The POOR use Kerosene to COOK and Matatus use DIESIEL to MOVE.”

“The poor are HURTING and all headlines this week are about more TAXES. Do NOT lose the PLOT My Fren,” Ngunyi tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.