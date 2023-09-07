Thursday, September 7, 2023 – The electric vehicle which President William Ruto settled for during the Africa Climate Summit consumes Ksh2 per kilometre and takes Ksh740 for a full charge.

This is according to Green Africa Foundation, the parent company of the manufacturer Auto Pax Air Yetu.

Speaking during an interview, the foundation owner Dr. Isaac Kalua advocated for electric cars as the future of transportation, emphasising their cost-effective measures and potential to revolutionise the industry.

He said that you spend Ksh90 from Nairobi to Thika, an average of 45 kilometres, while from Nairobi to Kisumu, it consumes Ksh708.

According to Dr. Kalua, Ruto used a total of Ksh10 for a single trip from State House, Nairobi to the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), using a fraction of the 300-kilometre range available on a full electric charge.

He added that the vehicle, which is produced by Auto Packs Limited, has received 314 orders in two days since Ruto used it in the past three days, with 100 of the orders requesting a car similar to what Ruto drove.

The car is manufactured in Liuzhou, China, and assembled in Nairobi.

According to Dr. Kalua, the car costs an average of Ksh1.7 million.

Kalua also revealed that the decision by President Ruto to use the car during the Summit happened by chance.

He clarified that the vehicle’s choice of yellow was coincidental and was not politically linked, owing to United Democratic Alliance (UDA)’s primary colour.

