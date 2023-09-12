Tuesday, September 12, 2023 – Mercy Momanyi, a 20-year-old University student, is crying for justice after she was assaulted by her boyfriend Sheldone Benja, who lives in America.

Benja was in the country for a visit when he assaulted her and fled.

He reportedly poured hot water on her face and left her nursing second-degree burns.

Mercy and her boyfriend used to flaunt couple goals on social media before the incident.

They looked like a match made in heaven.

1)See how they used to flaunt couple goals on Tiktok.

2) She is now nursing injuries in hospital.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.