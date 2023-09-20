Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – The move by President William Ruto to send 1,000 Kenyan soldiers to Haiti to lead the UN Security mission has won the heart of US President Joe Biden.

Addressing the UN General Assembly 2023, Biden thanked Ruto for his willingness to release the Kenyan soldier for the operation.

“I thank President Ruto of Kenya. I thank him for his willingness to serve as lead nation of UN’s Security Support Mission,” Biden said.

Biden underscored the importance of nations working together to tackle challenges.

The move to laud Ruto attracted the attention of Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua who took to her X platform and commented:

“Big daddy and his boy.”

Kenya agreed to deploy 1,000 police officers to Haiti to help restore normalcy and combat the gang violence that has wrecked the Caribbean nation.

Kenya will lead an international police force aimed at the mission to begin probably in a month.

More than 2,400 people in Haiti were reported killed, more than 950 kidnapped and another 902 injured in gang violence, according to the most recent UN statistics.

Biden called on the UN Security Council to authorise the security mission immediately.

He said the people of Haiti cannot wait much longer considering the security situation is getting worse.

The Kenyan DAILY POST