Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – Upcoming model Bernice Nunah spent the weekend in Malindi with Koome Maingi, the ex-husband of KTN anchor Zubeidah Kananu.

A paparazzi took a photo of Koome and Bernice checking in at Malindi airport.

The pretty slay queen had a blast during the weekend vacation if the photos she posted on her Instagram page are anything to go by.

Koome took her to the lavish Rock and Sea resort in Watamu.

Bernice is the cause of Koome’s flopped marriage with Zubeidah Kananu.

See photos of her enjoying a weekend vacation sponsored by Zubeidah’s ex-husband.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.