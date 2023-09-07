Thursday, September 7, 2023 – Embattled Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda has downplayed his expulsion from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party over his alleged association with President William Ruto’s government.

In a statement, Ojienda said he had no regrets about working closely with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

The Senior Counsel vowed to continue working with President Ruto, despite the decision to expel him from the Orange Party.

“My Party has today expelled me for working with President William Ruto. I have no apology and will continue to work with the president,” Ojienda said.

Yesterday, the ODM party, under the leadership of Raila Odinga, expelled five lawmakers over gross misconduct.

The resolution to send them out was adopted after a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) chaired by nominated MP John Mbadi.

Apart from Ojienda, ODM also expelled Gem MP Elisha Ochieng’ Odhiambo, Suba South’s Caroli Omondi, Gideon Ochanda of Bondo, and Lang’ata’s Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o.

However, the ODM party spared Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris from the axe and instead reprimanded her for defying the party position regarding the Finance Bill 2023.

She was fined KSh 250,000, which she has to pay within 60 days.

Two other legislators, Paul Abuor and Mark Nyamita, were also reprimanded and fined Sh1 million each to be paid within sixty days.

Nominated MCAs in the Kisumu County Assembly Hon. Caroline Opar, Hon. Kennedy Ajwang’, Hon. Peter Obaso, and Hon. Regina Kizito will have their nominations revoked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST