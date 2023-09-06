Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – A survey conducted by Stanbic Bank has shown that the Kenya economy has improved after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga called off the anti-government protests that had paralyzed the economy for a couple of months.

Raila began his anti-government protests in March but last month he met President William Ruto at a private hotel in Mombasa where they made a truce.

The latest Stanbic Bank’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) shows that Kenya’s business activities grew in the month of August compared to a similar period in July, buoyed by the cooling of political tensions between Ruto and Raila Odinga supporters.

By yesterday, the PMI index rose to 50.6 from 45.5, hovering above the 50 mark for the first time in months.

It comes after the state and the opposition agreed to engage in talks, creating room for political tranquility in the country.

“At 50.6 in August, up from 45.5 in July, the headline PMI signaled an expansion in business conditions for the first time since January,” read the survey in part.

“However, the index was only slightly above the 50.0 mark, indicating that the expansion was only marginal. After deteriorating at the sharpest rate in almost a year in July,” it added.

“Output levels recovered slightly in August. Surveyed companies often noted that greater political stability had helped to boost demand and lead to higher activity, especially in the services and manufacturing sectors where growth resumed.”



The Kenyan DAILY POST